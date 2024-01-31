Short Interest in ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) Declines By 5.6%

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 295,200 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the December 31st total of 312,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,952.0 days.

ASMPT Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ASMVF opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.88. ASMPT has a 52 week low of $7.96 and a 52 week high of $10.22.

About ASMPT

ASMPT Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machine and tools used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions. The Semiconductor Solutions segment offers wire and die bonders, encapsulation solutions, test handlers, clip bonders, CIS equipment, TCB and flip chip bonders, mold under fill, panel molding, and laser grooving and dicing.

