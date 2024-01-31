Short Interest in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Decreases By 11.3%

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the December 31st total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 157,883 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.16 per share, with a total value of $183,144.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,602,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,818,723.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 157,883 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.16 per share, with a total value of $183,144.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,602,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,818,723.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth M. Young acquired 49,803 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $49,803.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,516. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 290,686 shares of company stock valued at $330,947 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $14,256,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $12,500,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 225.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,924,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after buying an additional 1,334,240 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 23.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,284,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,955,000 after buying an additional 625,418 shares during the period. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L raised its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 728.5% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 579,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after buying an additional 509,937 shares during the period. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $239.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.00 million. Analysts predict that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on BW shares. StockNews.com cut Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Craig Hallum cut Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.
