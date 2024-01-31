Short Interest in Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Increases By 13.0%

Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the December 31st total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.4 days.

Blackline Safety Stock Performance

Shares of BLKLF stock opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average of $2.66. Blackline Safety has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $3.20.

Get Blackline Safety alerts:

About Blackline Safety

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Blackline Safety Corp. develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services. It offers G6 zero-maintenance single-gas cloud-connected gas monitors, G7c safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 4G wireless, G7x safety wearable for remote locations, and G7 EXO area gas monitors; field-replaceable cartridges; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station; G7 Dock and G6 Dock; accessories used to calibrate G6, G7c, and G7x devices; and Loner Mobile, a safety monitoring application for smartphones.

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.