Short Interest in Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Increases By 13.0%

Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the December 31st total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.4 days.
Blackline Safety Stock Performance
Shares of BLKLF stock opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average of $2.66. Blackline Safety has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $3.20.
About Blackline Safety
