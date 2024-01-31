Short Interest in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) Increases By 17.3%

Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 217,200 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the December 31st total of 185,200 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 81,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

In other Farmer Bros. news, Director David Pace purchased 10,000 shares of Farmer Bros. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.62 per share, with a total value of $26,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,080.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FARM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 6.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Farmer Bros. during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Farmer Bros. by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 546,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after buying an additional 7,080 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Farmer Bros. during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,952,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Farmer Bros. by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 766,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after buying an additional 104,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

FARM stock opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Farmer Bros. has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $5.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.76. The firm has a market cap of $74.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.73.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.23. Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 74.24%. The firm had revenue of $81.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Farmer Bros. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Farmer Bros. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the roasting, wholesale, equipment servicing, and distribution of coffee, tea, and other allied products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, and syrups and sauces, as well as coffee filters, cups, sugar, and creamers; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and other blender-based beverages and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

