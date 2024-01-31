Short Interest in GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) Drops By 6.8%

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,200 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the December 31st total of 156,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 121.8 days.

GungHo Online Entertainment Price Performance

GungHo Online Entertainment stock opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.90. GungHo Online Entertainment has a 1 year low of $15.54 and a 1 year high of $17.00.

GungHo Online Entertainment Company Profile

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc plans, develops, operates, and distributes smartphone applications, console games, and online computer games. The company was formerly known as ONSale Co, Ltd. and changed its name to GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc in August 2002. GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

