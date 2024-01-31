Short Interest in IGG Inc (OTCMKTS:IGGGF) Expands By 6.0%

IGG Inc (OTCMKTS:IGGGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 479,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the December 31st total of 452,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,790.0 days.
IGG Price Performance
OTCMKTS:IGGGF opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.43. IGG has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $0.85.
IGG Company Profile
