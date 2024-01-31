Short Interest in IGG Inc (OTCMKTS:IGGGF) Expands By 6.0%

IGG Inc (OTCMKTS:IGGGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 479,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the December 31st total of 452,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,790.0 days.

IGG Price Performance

OTCMKTS:IGGGF opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.43. IGG has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $0.85.

Get IGG alerts:

IGG Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

IGG Inc, an investment holding company, develops and operates mobile and online games in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers mobile, browser, PC, and client-based online games in 23 languages. It also licenses online games; and provides customer support and technical support services.

Receive News & Ratings for IGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.