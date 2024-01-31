Short Interest in Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) Expands By 17.2%

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,889,500 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the December 31st total of 1,612,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,889.5 days.
Infineon Technologies Price Performance
Shares of Infineon Technologies stock opened at $36.22 on Wednesday. Infineon Technologies has a one year low of $28.94 and a one year high of $44.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.53.
About Infineon Technologies
