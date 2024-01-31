Short Interest in Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF) Drops By 5.3%

Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the December 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.0 days.

Japan Real Estate Investment Stock Performance

JREIF stock opened at $3,881.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3,881.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,881.42. Japan Real Estate Investment has a 1 year low of $3,881.42 and a 1 year high of $3,881.42.

Get Japan Real Estate Investment alerts:

Japan Real Estate Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Japan Real Estate Investment Corporation (the "Company") was established on May 11, 2001 pursuant to Japan's Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations ("ITA"). The Company was listed on the real estate investment trust market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange ("TSE") on September 10, 2001 (Securities Code: 8952).

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.