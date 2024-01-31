Short Interest in JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPF) Drops By 14.3%

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 215,700 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the December 31st total of 251,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,157.0 days.

JSR Stock Performance

Shares of JSCPF opened at $27.02 on Wednesday. JSR has a 12-month low of $27.02 and a 12-month high of $27.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.62.

About JSR

JSR Corporation engages in the plastics, digital solutions, and life sciences businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Digital Solutions Business provides lithography, photoresists, multi layered, packaging, cleaning, CMP materials, etc.; colour liquid crystal display, organic electroluminescence display materials, etc.; and heat-resistant transparent resin, functional films, and stereolithography, etc.

