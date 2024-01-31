Short Interest in Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) Expands By 14.6%

Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,300 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the December 31st total of 71,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

KAO Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of KAO stock opened at $7.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.94 and its 200-day moving average is $7.64. KAO has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $8.57.

Get KAO alerts:

KAO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Kao Corporation develops and sells hygiene and living care, health and beauty care, life care business, cosmetics, and chemical products. The Hygiene and Living Care Business segment offers fabric, kitchen, home, sanitary, and pet care products. The Health and Beauty Care Business segment provides facial, body, hair, and oral care, hair styling and color, Salon, In-bathroom health care, and warming products.

Receive News & Ratings for KAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.