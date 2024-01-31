Short Interest in Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) Expands By 14.6%

Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,300 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the December 31st total of 71,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
KAO Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of KAO stock opened at $7.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.94 and its 200-day moving average is $7.64. KAO has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $8.57.
KAO Company Profile
