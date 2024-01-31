Short Interest in Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Decreases By 6.9%

Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,736,700 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the December 31st total of 9,386,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 125.5 days.

Keyera Stock Down 1.2 %

OTCMKTS KEYUF opened at $24.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.03. Keyera has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $25.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Keyera in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids in Canada and the United States. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

