Short Interest in Lassonde Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSDAF) Expands By 10.0%

Lassonde Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSDAF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the December 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 55.0 days.

Lassonde Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LSDAF stock opened at $102.83 on Wednesday. Lassonde Industries has a 1-year low of $70.84 and a 1-year high of $106.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.78 and a 200 day moving average of $96.60.

About Lassonde Industries

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and marketing of a range of ready-to-drink beverages, fruit-based snacks, and frozen juice concentrates in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers pure juices, ready-to-drink fruit drinks, and fruit-based snacks.

