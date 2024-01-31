Short Interest in Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO) Drops By 11.7%

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, a drop of 11.7% from the December 31st total of 59,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LVRO. Barclays began coverage on Lavoro in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Lavoro in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ LVRO opened at $8.05 on Wednesday. Lavoro has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $15.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lavoro will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lavoro in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lavoro in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lavoro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lavoro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,201,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lavoro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $941,000. 2.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.

