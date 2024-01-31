Short Interest in Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Grows By 9.2%

Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 513,800 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the December 31st total of 470,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.7 days.
Linamar Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of LIMAF stock opened at $48.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.57. Linamar has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $58.84.
Linamar Company Profile
