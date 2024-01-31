Short Interest in Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY) Declines By 7.4%

Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the December 31st total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Lojas Renner Price Performance

LRENY stock opened at $3.09 on Wednesday. Lojas Renner has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $4.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.22.

Lojas Renner Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lojas Renner from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.

About Lojas Renner

Lojas Renner SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fashion and lifestyle company in Brazil, Uruguay, and Argentina. The company operates in Retail and Financial Products segments. It engages in the trade of clothes and sports products, shoes, accessories, perfumery, domestic appliances, towels and linen, furniture, and decoration articles, as well as cosmetics.

