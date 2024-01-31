Short Interest in Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) Decreases By 14.7%

Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,309,200 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the December 31st total of 1,534,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,003,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Luckin Coffee Trading Down 5.0 %

OTCMKTS:LKNCY opened at $22.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16 and a beta of -0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.22 and a 200-day moving average of $30.24. Luckin Coffee has a 52 week low of $17.77 and a 52 week high of $38.88.

Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $986.85 million during the quarter. Luckin Coffee had a return on equity of 46.99% and a net margin of 12.01%.

About Luckin Coffee

Luckin Coffee Inc offers retail services of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers hot and iced freshly brewed coffee, such as Americano, Latte, Cappuccino, Macchiato, Flat White, and Mocha, as well as specialty coffee based on market and seasonal trends; coconut milk latte products; tea drinks; pre-made beverages; and pre-made food items, such as pastries, sandwiches, and snacks.

