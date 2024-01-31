Short Interest in Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Declines By 8.9%

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,500 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the December 31st total of 148,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAKSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.60.

Marks and Spencer Group Trading Down 2.5 %

Marks and Spencer Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of MAKSY opened at $6.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $7.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.96.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a $0.0246 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th.

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

Further Reading

