Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Sientra in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

Sientra Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ SIEN opened at $0.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.75. Sientra has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $4.94.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $19.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.45 million. Research analysts anticipate that Sientra will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sientra

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Sientra by 230.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 8,325 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Sientra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sientra during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sientra during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

