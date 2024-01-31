Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 605 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,035 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,652,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth $261,515,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 13.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $961,421,000 after purchasing an additional 830,898 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,542,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $531,297,000 after buying an additional 576,067 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 72.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,140,963 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $110,273,000 after buying an additional 479,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $166.56 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.30 and a 52 week high of $183.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.52.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 154.07% and a net margin of 50.46%. Research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently 3.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LNG. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.70.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

