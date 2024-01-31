Sigma Planning Corp Buys 1,266 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,016,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,757,000 after buying an additional 362,562 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,983,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,225,000 after buying an additional 3,379,062 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,902,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,696,000 after buying an additional 262,777 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,881,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,379,000 after buying an additional 148,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,922,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,355,000 after buying an additional 535,244 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens cut their price target on Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.30.

Kroger Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $46.65 on Wednesday. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $50.36. The firm has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.14%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

