Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 40,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,705,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 14,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northcape Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,474,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert L. Buttermore sold 223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.71, for a total transaction of $62,375.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,035.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,346 shares of company stock worth $2,878,915 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ROK stock opened at $307.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.75. The stock has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.43. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.19 and a 1 year high of $348.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 40.19%. Research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ROK shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $357.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.00.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

