Sigma Planning Corp Has $21.63 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 0.8% of Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Totem Point Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 22.0% during the first quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,857,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F increased its holdings in Alphabet by 10.3% in the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 53.2% in the first quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 6.8% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $153.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $155.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at $13,681,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,390.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $9,831,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 189,439 shares of company stock worth $25,954,116 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.14.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

