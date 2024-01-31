Sigma Planning Corp Makes New $1.30 Million Investment in Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 78,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 27.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peakstone Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PKST opened at $15.15 on Wednesday. Peakstone Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $47.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Peakstone Realty Trust Announces Dividend

About Peakstone Realty Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th.

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

