Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 32,531 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 60.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,531 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PDBC. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 253.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 184,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 131,945 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 35,633.3% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 832,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,440,000 after purchasing an additional 98,180 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 7,817.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period.

PDBC stock opened at $13.63 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.34. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $15.35.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.5601 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

