Sigma Planning Corp Sells 2,867 Shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,867 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JGRO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $189,000. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co bought a new stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JGRO opened at $64.58 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $44.09 and a 1-year high of $64.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.35.

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

