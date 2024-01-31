Sigma Planning Corp Trims Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,402 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 25,207 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMI. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3.0% during the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,607 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.7% during the third quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 57.6% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.3% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 28,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.1% during the second quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KMI. StockNews.com cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

In related news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 79,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,258.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,258.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,500 shares of company stock worth $1,543,000. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KMI opened at $17.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.22. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $18.64. The stock has a market cap of $38.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.61%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

