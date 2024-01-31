Signaturefd LLC Has $130,000 Stock Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PCG. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 337,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,034,000 after buying an additional 103,767 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 146,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 67,898 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 190.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 183,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 120,468 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get PG&E alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PCG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PG&E from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PG&E currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

PG&E Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PCG opened at $16.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.51 and a 200-day moving average of $17.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. PG&E Co. has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $18.32.

PG&E Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. PG&E’s payout ratio is presently 4.65%.

About PG&E

(Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.