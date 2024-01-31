Signaturefd LLC Has $141,000 Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Signaturefd LLC cut its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,640 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in Masco by 3.4% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Masco by 2.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Masco by 111.2% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 41,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 21,854 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Masco in the second quarter valued at about $645,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in Masco by 10.0% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 67,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Masco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on MAS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Masco from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Masco from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Masco from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Masco from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Masco from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.40.

Masco Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE MAS opened at $68.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.40. Masco Co. has a one year low of $46.69 and a one year high of $69.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

In other Masco news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,147.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $1,689,646.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,385,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,147.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.