Signaturefd LLC Purchases 528 Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Affirm were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Affirm by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 277,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after acquiring an additional 55,568 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the third quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 366.7% during the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 13.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 274.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 87,910 shares during the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Affirm

In other Affirm news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 2,906,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $116,321,771.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,592,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,748,778.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 2,906,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $116,321,771.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,592,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,748,778.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Linford sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $3,380,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,036,591 shares of company stock worth $122,951,772. Insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Price Performance

Shares of AFRM opened at $42.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 3.73. The company has a current ratio of 13.25, a quick ratio of 13.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.27. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $52.48.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $496.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.48 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 52.58% and a negative return on equity of 35.74%. Affirm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.86) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Affirm from $19.50 to $21.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Affirm from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Affirm from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Affirm from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.50 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Affirm currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.21.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

