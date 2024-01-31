SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 30th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick expects that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for SilverCrest Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

SilverCrest Metals Stock Performance

SILV stock opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $822.81 million, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.38. SilverCrest Metals has a 1 year low of $4.16 and a 1 year high of $7.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SilverCrest Metals ( NYSEAMERICAN:SILV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $63.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.76 million. SilverCrest Metals had a net margin of 38.31% and a return on equity of 26.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SilverCrest Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Cutler Group LLC CA boosted its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 22,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 8,785 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SilverCrest Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in SilverCrest Metals during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

About SilverCrest Metals

(Get Free Report)

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.