Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) Price Target Increased to C$19.75 by Analysts at Desjardins

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Desjardins from C$18.25 to C$19.75 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Skeena Resources from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Skeena Resources from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Skeena Resources from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$15.86.

Skeena Resources Stock Performance

Skeena Resources stock opened at C$6.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$586.43 million, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.53. Skeena Resources has a 12 month low of C$4.20 and a 12 month high of C$10.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.03.

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.15) by C($0.30). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Skeena Resources will post -0.4862973 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Skeena Resources news, Director Walter Coles Jr. sold 12,000 shares of Skeena Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.01, for a total value of C$72,120.00. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,096 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

