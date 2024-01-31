Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target Raised to $125.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at TD Cowen from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Summit Insights cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.36.

SWKS opened at $104.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.12. Skyworks Solutions has a twelve month low of $85.06 and a twelve month high of $123.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.39.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total transaction of $278,296.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,923.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 12,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $1,148,916.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,050,695.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $278,296.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,923.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,277 shares of company stock worth $2,620,426. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 804.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,883,265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $340,168,000 after buying an additional 2,564,631 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $152,111,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 991.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,402,480 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $155,241,000 after buying an additional 1,273,980 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4,811.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 632,783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $70,043,000 after acquiring an additional 619,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 60.9% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,344,282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $132,533,000 after acquiring an additional 508,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

