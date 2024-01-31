SLF Realisation Fund (LON:SLFR) Trading Down 3.4%

SLF Realisation Fund Limited (LON:SLFR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.05 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.27 ($0.03). Approximately 72,991 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 179,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.35 ($0.03).

SLF Realisation Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2.75. The firm has a market cap of £8.08 million and a P/E ratio of -56.75.

SLF Realisation Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This is a positive change from SLF Realisation Fund’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 52.08%.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SLF Realisation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLF Realisation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.