Smart for Life (NASDAQ:SMFL) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Smart for Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.64 and last traded at $1.57. Approximately 266,309 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 932,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.
Smart for Life Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average of $2.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93.
Smart for Life (NASDAQ:SMFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($7.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($11.49) by $3.98. The firm had revenue of $2.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. Research analysts predict that Smart for Life, Inc. will post -50.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smart for Life
About Smart for Life
Smart for Life, Inc acquires, develops, manufactures, operates, markets, and sells nutraceutical and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers natural health and wellness meal replacement products, including nutrition bars, cookies, soups and shakes, vitamins, and supplements under the Smart for Life brand; dietary supplements; and nutritional products, including whey protein isolate powder, tablet supplements for joint health, nitric oxide, post workout blends, Omega-3 supplements, and pre-workout supplements under the Sports Illustrated Nutrition brand for athletes and active lifestyle consumers.
