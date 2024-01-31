Snowline Gold (CVE:SGD) PT Raised to C$8.50 at CIBC

Snowline Gold (CVE:SGD – Free Report) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, National Bankshares set a C$9.00 price target on Snowline Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday.
View Our Latest Analysis on Snowline Gold
Snowline Gold Price Performance
Snowline Gold (CVE:SGD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$19.65 million for the quarter.
Insider Activity at Snowline Gold
In related news, Director Axel Gunther Ruediger Roehlig sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.50, for a total transaction of C$110,000.00. Company insiders own 26.77% of the company’s stock.
About Snowline Gold
Snowline Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Einarson and Rogue projects covering an area of approximately 137,000 hectares located in the Selwyn Basin, Canada. The company was formerly known as Skyledger Tech Corp. and changed its name to Snowline Gold Corp.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Snowline Gold
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Does UPS stock going down present an opportunity?
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- The truth behind Williams-Sonoma stock drop
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Is Airbnb a buy on fee increase, international growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Snowline Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowline Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.