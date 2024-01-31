Snowline Gold (CVE:SGD) PT Raised to C$8.50 at CIBC

Snowline Gold (CVE:SGD – Free Report) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bankshares set a C$9.00 price target on Snowline Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday.

Get Snowline Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Snowline Gold

Snowline Gold Price Performance

Shares of CVE:SGD opened at C$5.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$803.42 million, a PE ratio of -37.00 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$5.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.95. Snowline Gold has a 12 month low of C$2.08 and a 12 month high of C$6.40.

Snowline Gold (CVE:SGD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$19.65 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Snowline Gold

In related news, Director Axel Gunther Ruediger Roehlig sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.50, for a total transaction of C$110,000.00. Company insiders own 26.77% of the company’s stock.

About Snowline Gold

(Get Free Report)

Snowline Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Einarson and Rogue projects covering an area of approximately 137,000 hectares located in the Selwyn Basin, Canada. The company was formerly known as Skyledger Tech Corp. and changed its name to Snowline Gold Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snowline Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowline Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.