SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $17.33

SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.33 and last traded at $17.31, with a volume of 142490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.28.

SoFi Select 500 ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.02 million, a P/E ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Get SoFi Select 500 ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF by 330.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in SoFi Select 500 ETF by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in SoFi Select 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in SoFi Select 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Select 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000.

SoFi Select 500 ETF Company Profile

The SoFi Select 500 ETF (SFY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive SoFi US 500 Growth index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of US large-cap equities selected by market-cap. SFY was launched on Apr 11, 2019 and is managed by SoFi.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Select 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Select 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.