SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Price Target Increased to $8.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

SOFI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an underperform rating and issued a $6.50 price target (down from $7.50) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $11.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a hold rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.64.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ SOFI opened at $8.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 1.80. SoFi Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $11.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.39 and a 200 day moving average of $8.32.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $615.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. SoFi Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $298,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,239,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,082,379.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SoFi Technologies news, insider Chad M. Borton sold 152,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $1,214,807.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,277.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $298,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,239,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,082,379.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 81,450 shares of company stock worth $544,586 and sold 344,146 shares worth $2,794,764. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SoFi Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 495,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,962,000 after buying an additional 250,854 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 202.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 10,013 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 4,491 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 1,521.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 2,832,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,619,000 after buying an additional 2,657,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 621.6% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 42,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 36,434 shares during the last quarter. 37.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

