South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) PT Raised to $31.00 at Raymond James

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 7.60% from the stock’s current price.

South Plains Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPFI opened at $28.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $474.79 million, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.57. South Plains Financial has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $30.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.04). South Plains Financial had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $66.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that South Plains Financial will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at South Plains Financial

Institutional Trading of South Plains Financial

In other South Plains Financial news, Director Richard D. Campbell sold 54,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $1,496,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,589,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,708,115. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 26.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,444,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in South Plains Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 562,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,864,000 after acquiring an additional 7,563 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in South Plains Financial by 85.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 9,090 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 26.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 98,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 20,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.13% of the company’s stock.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

