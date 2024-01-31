Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ SMBC opened at $47.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $541.71 million, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.28 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.91.

Get Southern Missouri Bancorp alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern Missouri Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,795 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,831 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,823 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. 49.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.