S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd reduced its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,969,000. Markel Corp increased its stake in S&P Global by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,441,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in S&P Global by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in S&P Global by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.22.

S&P Global Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $454.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $144.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $432.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $400.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $321.14 and a 1-year high of $455.33.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. Sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

