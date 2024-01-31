Spectral Medical (TSE:EDT) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.52

Spectral Medical Inc. (TSE:EDT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.51, with a volume of 16571 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.03. The company has a market cap of C$150.43 million, a PE ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.38.

Spectral Medical (TSE:EDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.40 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spectral Medical Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Spectral Medical Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of septic shock in North America. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid in vitro diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall; and Polymyxin B Hemoperfusion, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream.

