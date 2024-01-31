Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR) Receives $32.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sphere Entertainment from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Sphere Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Sphere Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Sphere Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ariel Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sphere Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $171,186,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sphere Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,941,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sphere Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,127,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Sphere Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,884,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,458,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPHR opened at $35.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Sphere Entertainment has a 1 year low of $20.68 and a 1 year high of $43.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.52.

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by $4.29. Sphere Entertainment had a net margin of 49.01% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $118.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Sphere Entertainment will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

