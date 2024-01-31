Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9,658.65

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 9,658.65 ($122.79) and traded as high as £100.60 ($127.89). Spirax-Sarco Engineering shares last traded at GBX 9,988 ($126.98), with a volume of 101,957 shares.

SPX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 8,800 ($111.87) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £115 ($146.20) to £111 ($141.11) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.43, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 9,810.76 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 9,658.65. The firm has a market cap of £7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,504.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.70.

In other Spirax-Sarco Engineering news, insider Constance Baroudel acquired 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 9,162 ($116.48) per share, with a total value of £27,486 ($34,942.79). Also, insider Nicholas John Anderson bought 1,122 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 8,911 ($113.29) per share, with a total value of £99,981.42 ($127,105.80). Insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. The company offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating, curing, cooking, drying, cleaning, sterilizing, space heating, humidifying, vacuum packing, and producing hot water; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

