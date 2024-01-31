Spirit Airlines (SAVE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect Spirit Airlines to post earnings of ($1.52) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Spirit Airlines Stock Up 5.8 %
Shares of SAVE opened at $6.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $696.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.75. Spirit Airlines has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.
Spirit Airlines Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spirit Airlines
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SAVE shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Susquehanna restated a “negative” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $8.17.
View Our Latest Analysis on SAVE
Spirit Airlines Company Profile
Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company provides front seats, including wider seats with extra legroom, carry-on and checked baggage, assigned seats, travel insurance, and onboard beverages and snacks, as well as hotels, cars, vacation packages, and cruises services. It serves 92 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Spirit Airlines
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Does UPS stock going down present an opportunity?
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- The truth behind Williams-Sonoma stock drop
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Is Airbnb a buy on fee increase, international growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.