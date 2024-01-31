Spirit Airlines (SAVE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect Spirit Airlines to post earnings of ($1.52) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Spirit Airlines Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of SAVE opened at $6.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $696.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.75. Spirit Airlines has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Spirit Airlines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 37.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,637,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,557,000 after buying an additional 997,254 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 215.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,394,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,236,000 after purchasing an additional 952,023 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $11,875,000. Sonic GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $11,688,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 354.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 761,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,163,000 after acquiring an additional 594,349 shares in the last quarter. 65.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SAVE shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Susquehanna restated a “negative” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company provides front seats, including wider seats with extra legroom, carry-on and checked baggage, assigned seats, travel insurance, and onboard beverages and snacks, as well as hotels, cars, vacation packages, and cruises services. It serves 92 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

