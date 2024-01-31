SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.57

SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$12.57 and last traded at C$12.84, with a volume of 130365 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.72.

SSRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Desjardins set a C$22.75 price objective on SSR Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. TD Securities dropped their target price on SSR Mining from C$33.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. National Bankshares dropped their target price on SSR Mining from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on SSR Mining from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on SSR Mining from C$22.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.68.

The stock has a market cap of C$2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 6.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is currently 28.15%.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

