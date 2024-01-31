St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,347.50 ($17.13).
Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,500 ($19.07) to GBX 850 ($10.81) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on STJ
St. James’s Place Price Performance
About St. James’s Place
St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than St. James’s Place
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- Does UPS stock going down present an opportunity?
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- The truth behind Williams-Sonoma stock drop
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Is Airbnb a buy on fee increase, international growth?
Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.