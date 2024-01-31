St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,347.50 ($17.13).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,500 ($19.07) to GBX 850 ($10.81) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

St. James’s Place Price Performance

About St. James’s Place

Shares of LON:STJ opened at GBX 646 ($8.21) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 661.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 766.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 993.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.38, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 3.85. St. James’s Place has a 12 month low of GBX 597.18 ($7.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,310 ($16.65).

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

