StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.72

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.72 and traded as high as $7.88. StealthGas shares last traded at $7.80, with a volume of 151,913 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised StealthGas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

StealthGas Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.72. The firm has a market cap of $297.34 million, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.20.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $34.65 million during the quarter. StealthGas had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 33.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StealthGas

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of StealthGas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in StealthGas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in StealthGas by 2,823.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,425 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in StealthGas by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in StealthGas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

About StealthGas

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. It also offers crude oil and natural gas. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer, as well as ammonia; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

Further Reading

