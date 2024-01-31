Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on STVN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.
Shares of Stevanato Group stock opened at €32.11 ($34.90) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €27.71 and a 200-day moving average of €29.66. Stevanato Group has a 1-year low of €19.27 ($20.95) and a 1-year high of €36.30 ($39.46). The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 54.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.71.
Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported €0.16 ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.16 ($0.17). The company had revenue of €295.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €305.22 million. Stevanato Group had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 14.87%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stevanato Group will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for biopharma and healthcare. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.
