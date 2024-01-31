Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Citigroup (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 242,711 call options on the company. This is an increase of 44% compared to the typical daily volume of 168,859 call options.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $57.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $57.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.36.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). The company had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Citigroup will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of C. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 130.4% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 175,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,221,000 after acquiring an additional 99,371 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 47.0% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,473,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,285,000 after buying an additional 3,986,558 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 17.1% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 60,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 8,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.7% in the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 52,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.62.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

