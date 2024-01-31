Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Mosaic Call Options (NYSE:MOS)

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 9,663 call options on the company. This is an increase of 23% compared to the average volume of 7,853 call options.

Mosaic Stock Performance

Shares of MOS opened at $31.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.38. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. Mosaic has a 52 week low of $31.33 and a 52 week high of $57.46.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mosaic will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.51%.

MOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mosaic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Mosaic to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Mosaic from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mosaic

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 3,186.4% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

